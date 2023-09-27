Kadur's old wells and 'kalyanis' cry for attention amid years of neglect

The crystal clear water was free of any kind of contamination and did not cause any health issues when one drank it.

Initiation of multiple minor water supply projects and drilling of bore wells resulted in the dip in the usage of traditional sources of water and the historic temple ponds were neglected.

Even to this day, wells and kalyanis have water and if rejuvenated, will be able to provide sufficient water in future. Gram Panchayats should take proper measures to repair the traditional structures.

The villagers have urged the local administration to make use of the job guarantee scheme towards the same.

People expressed their discomfiture against the elected members who have not shown any interest in rejuvenating the old wells and kalyanis.

Bharati Umashankar, a resident, said that if we preserve the wells and kalyanis, they will save us during times of difficulty. The Gram Panchayats should voluntarily take up the work. First, the wells which are in the encroached lands should be protected, she added.

Zilla Panchayat former member K R Mahesh Wadiyar said," Our ancestors constructed wells in every corner for the benefit of people and the cattle. The wells and kalyanis which have provided water for hundreds of years are now neglected. They should be preserved through public participation."

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Pravin said that the kalyanis, wells and other sources of drinking water will be preserved under the 'Swachateye Seve' campaign. Directions will be issued to the gram panchayats in this regard, he added.