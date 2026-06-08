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Homeindiakarnataka

Kalaburagi-Bengaluru flight service to resume from June 10

Everyday, the flight will depart from Bengaluru at 6.30 am to reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am. Later, after a gap of 30 minutes, it will leave Kalaburagi at 8.10 am towards Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 18:27 IST
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Kishore Kallampalli
Kishore Kallampalli
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Published 08 June 2026, 18:27 IST
Aviationflightskalaburagi airport

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