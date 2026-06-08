Kalaburagi-Bengaluru flight service to resume from June 10

<p>Kalaburagi: Air services between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru that was suspended since the last eight months will resume from June 10, said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-seeks-more-flight-operations-for-regional-airports-3484482">Kalaburagi Aiport</a> Director Kishore Killampalli. </p>.<p>Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Kallampalli said that the Star Air has come forward to operate its flights between Kalaburagi-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>on all seven days a week, as the state government has extended financial help. The 76-seater Embraer 175 (E175) will fly between the two cities, he informed. </p>.<p>Everyday, the flight will depart from Bengaluru at 6.30 am to reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am. Later, after a gap of 30 minutes, it will leave Kalaburagi at 8.10 am towards Bengaluru.</p>.<p>This will facilitate entrepreneurs, officials and the general public, he observed. </p>.Flights to Bidar, Kalaburagi to resume from June 1 and 10: M B Patil.<p>The last commercial flight between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru operated on October 8, 2025. For the past eight months, services at Kalaburagi Airport had been limited to helicopters and special aircraft.</p>.<p>“Passenger flight operations are set to resume after an eight-month gap. Just two weeks ago, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) visited the airport, conducted a comprehensive inspection of its technical preparedness, and approved it for operations,” Kishore said.</p>.<p>‘Maintenance of airport’</p>.<p>“Even when passenger flights are not operating, it is essential to maintain the airport with special attention. Recently, several development works have been undertaken to ensure the safe landing of aircraft and smooth movement of passengers. The airport’s 3-km runway has been completely resurfaced. Around 9 km of roads surrounding the airport have also been upgraded, and streetlights have been installed along these routes,” he said in response to a question.</p>.Bengaluru airport will add capacity of 30 million passengers by 2029: BIAL COO.<p>Deputy General Manager of the Airport’s Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) Department B C Venkateshwara Reddy, Assistant General Manager M Sridhar Babu and others were present.</p>.<p>Special buses to airport sought </p><p>The KKRTC has been urged to provide special bus service to help passengers catching flights from Kalaburagi city. Kallampalli said that KKRTC has been urged to provide special bus service at 5.30 am from the city to airport and from airport to city at 8.15 am. Kallampalli further said that measures have been taken to set up a flybrary for the benefit of passengers using the airport he added. </p>.<p>‘2.83 lakh travel in 2020-25’ </p><p>“Between 2020 and October 8 2025 flights on the Kalaburagi–Bengaluru sector operated a total of 5792 services. During this period as many as 283718 passengers travelled on the route” said Kishore Killampalli. </p><p>Responding to a question he said there has also been demand from local residents for air connectivity from Kalaburagi to Mumbai Delhi Tirupati and Goa. </p><p>“Airlines will have to come forward to introduce services on these routes” he added.</p>