Kalaburagi: Police arrest two job racketeers

<p>Kalaburagi: Raghavendra Nagar station police officials arrested two job racketeers who were allegedly involved in deceiving people by collecting lakhs of rupees. The arrested are Prem Sham Kumar (32) and Ganesh Kumar Singh (40) from Saran district of Bihar.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said that the four mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and an ATM card were seized from them.</p>.<p>The fraud came to light after trader Ashraf accidentally made a wrong mobile call while trying to dispose of chicken waste. The person on the other end said ‘wrong number,’ and also asked Ashraf about his nature of work. When Ashraf explained about his work, the person on the other end offered to provide government jobs in railways, postal, police and other departments in various states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar. </p>.3-year-old boy found dead in car boot in Kalaburagi village.<p>The arrested accused also informed Ashraf that he would charge Rs 5 lakh per candidate for a job and offered Ashraf a commission of Rs 1 lakh. Later, Ashraf brought the matter to the notice of the police officials.</p>.<p>Based on his statement, the police commissioner formed a probe team led by Inspector Wajid Patel. Other police personnel— Mallikarjuna Jane, Mallanagouda, Umesh, Sharanabasava, Aresh, Basavaraj, and Prashanth— were part of the team. The team arrested two accused individuals and is interrogating them. Application forms from various departments and applications filled by job seekers were recovered from the accused.</p>.<p>Sharanappa S D said that the police have launched a search operation to nab the mastermind in this racket. DCP Shaloo and other police officials were present. </p>