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Homeindiakarnataka

Kalaburagi: Police arrest two job racketeers

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said that the four mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and an ATM card were seized from them.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:28 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 01:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKalaburagi

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