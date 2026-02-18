Menu
Kalaburagi: Worker, house owner die of suffocation in toilet septic tank

Another person Chetan, (26) also faced a breathing problem while trying to rescue them and has been admitted to the hospital.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 16:38 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 16:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKalaburagiseptic tank

