Kalaburagi: Worker, house owner die of suffocation in toilet septic tank

<p>Kalaburagi: A labourer and a house owner died of suffocation while cleaning the septic tank of the toilet at Hirapur area near here on Wednesday.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as the house owner Shivakumar Kashinath (52), a resident of Madarasana village and labourer Ratan Bhujangarao (60), of Indira Nagar.</p><p>Ratan had been called in to clear the waste accumulated in the septic tank. He experienced a breathing problem after he entered the tank. </p><p>Kashinath went down after him in a bid to rescue him but unfortunately both of them suffocated in the tank. </p><p>Another person Chetan, (26) also faced a breathing problem while trying to rescue them and has been admitted to the hospital.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Ashoka Nagar police station.</p>