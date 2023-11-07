Kallega Tigers team head murdered in Puttur

Mangaluru: Kallega Tigers team Head Akshay Kallega was hacked to death following a brawl at Nehru Nagara on the outskirts of Puttur on Monday late night.
Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth told DH that the police have already arrested two persons in connection with the murder and investigation is in progress.
Akshay had started Kallega Tigers team six years ago. It is said that there is a well-known Kalkusa Daiva Kshetra at Kallega and the tiger team was named after it.
During the recent Navarathri celebrations after performing Oodu puje on Octover 18, the team had performed tiger dance at various parts of Puttur. The team had won “Pilirang” and “Piligobbu” tiger competitions held during Navarathri celebrations.