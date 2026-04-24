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Kalyana Karnataka districts improve performance

The average pass percentage of seven districts of KK region is 91.6%, which is an increase of 19.6%, compared to last year.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKalyana KarnatakaSSLC

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