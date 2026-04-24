<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalyana-karnataka">Kalyana Karnataka</a> districts have performed well in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a> examination-1, the results of which were announced on Thursday. </p>.<p>The average pass percentage of seven districts of KK region is 91.6 per cent, which is an increase of 19.6 per cent, compared to last year.</p>.<p>Last year, Yadgir was in 34th position by securing a pass percentage of 62.08. This year, it has jumped to 31st position with a pass percentage of 91.89.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Hassan, Mandya improve performance, earn place in top 10.<p>Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa appreciated the efforts of teachers, students, officials and also elected representatives.</p>.<p>He said, “I must thank legislators from all parties who have contributed to improve the quality of education in Kalyana Karnataka districts. In some districts, the legislators not only diverted 25 per cent of their (MLA-Local Area Development) funds, but also deployed guest teachers to ensure quality teaching".</p>.<p>“Ranking wise, the districts may look poor, but analysing the improvement in the results shows the real achievement,” the minister added.</p>