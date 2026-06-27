Kalyana Karnataka in grip of spurious toddy

<p>Hubballi: The excise department has seized around 1,500 kg of chloral hydrate (CH) powder, a key ingredient in the manufacture of spurious toddy, from across the state in the last three years, with the Kalyana Karnataka region reporting most of the seizures. The department also seized 42,927 liters of toddy, worth Rs 47 crore, manufactured using the powder, in the same period.</p>.<p>According to documents obtained from the department, the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka reported the highest consumption of this illicit liquor, which has a direct impact on the central nervous system of humans.</p>.<p>As many as 771 people have been arrested in connection with the production or consumption of spurious toddy over the last three years.</p>.<p>A large number of people, especially labourers, consume this chemical mixture as it is cheaper and apparently gives more ‘kick’. Besides chloral hydrate, the intoxicant is mixed with other chemicals to make it stronger. Unscientific mixing of these chemicals can even lead to deaths. </p>.<p>Officials said bootleggers use five grams of CH powder to produce one litre of spurious toddy.</p>.<p>While even manufacture and consumption of plant-based toddy is banned in Karnataka, barring Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the manufacture, sale and distribution of chloral hydrate is banned for human use under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act across the country. </p>.<p>Sources in the department said both CH and toddy are brought into Karnataka from neighboring states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where the latter is legal.</p>.<p>Raichur reported the<br />highest of seizure of the banned chemical, with excise officials in the district seizing more than 1,033 kg of CH powder and 16,905 litres of spurious toddy in the last three years.</p>.<p>Apart from the Kalyana Karnataka region, the consumption of CH-mixed toddy is higher in Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts.</p>.<p>“CH powder is usually used as a painkiller by veterinary doctors for cattle. However, given its high intoxicating properties, many people, especially those involved in laborious jobs, consume it. The drink is very hazardous to health as repeated consumption impacts the nervous system,” said Excise Department Additional Commissioner Basavaraj Somannavar.</p>.<p>In spite of setting up of checkposts on roads leading to the two Telugu states and regular raids, CH-mixed toddy sneaks into Karnataka due to its porous borders and unchecked railway routes, the official said.</p>.<p>Basavaraj said that limited human resources in border districts is an impediment in preventing the entry of spurious toddy.</p>.<p>“Unless the neighboring states ban this harmful liquor, preventing its consumption would be difficult in Karnataka,” he said. He said Karnataka is making efforts to get chloral hydrate banned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and regulate it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to make sure that violators get stricter punishment. </p>