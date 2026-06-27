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Homeindiakarnataka

Kalyana Karnataka in grip of spurious toddy

According to documents obtained from the department, the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka reported the highest consumption of this illicit liquor, which has a direct impact on the central nervous system of humans.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 00:13 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 00:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLiquor

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