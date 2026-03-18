Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kambala’s changing stride in coastal Karnataka

This familiar sight can be seen across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts every weekend during the Kambala season.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Kambala jockey Bhatkala Pandu in action with a pair of buffaloes owned by Rama Suvarna at Veera-Vikrama Jodukare Kambala at Kodange in Bantwal taluk.

Kambala jockey Bhatkala Pandu in action with a pair of buffaloes owned by Rama Suvarna at Veera-Vikrama Jodukare Kambala at Kodange in Bantwal taluk. 

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 19:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDakshina KannadaSpectrumUdupiKasaragodKambala

Follow us on :

Follow Us