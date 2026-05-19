Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kanjan, known for his role in wild elephant captures, comes under scrutiny after Dubare tragedy

For the past 12 years, Kanjan had earned a reputation as a gentle elephant at the Dubare camp.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 18:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 18:03 IST
India NewselephantDubare elephant campDubare

Follow us on :

Follow Us