Kanjan, known for his role in wild elephant captures, comes under scrutiny after Dubare tragedy

<p>Madikeri: The 26-year-old Kanjan, accused of causing the death of a woman and a camp elephant, Marthanda, has come under widespread criticism on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>.</p>.<p>Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has reportedly even ordered that the elephant should not be engaged for Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Mahouts at the Dubare Elephant Camp, however, vouched for Kanjan as a calm and gentle elephant.</p>.<p>They asserted that the elephant becomes aggressive only for a few moments and then suddenly calms down. "The reasons behind such sudden behaviour have now become a challenge," the mahouts added.</p>.<p>Kanjan was among 22 wild elephants captured in Hassan district in 2014. With its long tusks and powerful appearance, Kanjan played an important role in the capture of wild elephants.</p>.<p>Using its tusks, Kanjan is capable of overpowering even the strongest wild elephants within moments.</p>.Dubare tragedy: Elephant Marthanda succumbs leaving his mahout grief-stricken.<p>For this reason, he had cemented his presence in wild elephant capture teams.</p>.<p>For the past 12 years, Kanjan had earned a reputation as a gentle elephant at the Dubare camp. Kanjan had also begun participating in Mysuru Dasara festivities from 2023 onwards.</p>.<p>But in 2024, the elephant fought with another elephant named Dhananjaya and even strayed onto the road in front of the Mysore Palace, triggering panic among onlookers.</p>.<p>After returning to the Dubare camp in Kushalnagar, Kanjan again attacked Dhananjaya.</p>