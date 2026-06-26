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Homeindiakarnataka

Kannada activists demand transfer of DC Mohammad Roshan in Karnataka's Belagavi

They alleged that during a recent attempt by MES members to organise a protest march, police denied permission for a rally and allowed only a small delegation to meet officials.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:27 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:27 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagaviKannada activists

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