Kannada activists demand transfer of DC Mohammad Roshan in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: Activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction) staged a protest here on Thursday, demanding action against Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, alleging that he had failed to safeguard the interests of Kannadigas and was instead acting in favour of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). They also demanded his transfer outside Karnataka.</p>.<p>The protesters took out a rally from Sambhaji Circle to the deputy commissioner’s office, raising slogans against MES and Deputy Commissioner Roshan. Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to Regional Commissioner K M Janaki.</p>.<p>In the memorandum, the activists alleged that the DC, who has been serving as deputy commissioner of the district for the past two-and-a-half years, had not taken steps to protect the interests of Kannadigas. Instead, they claimed he had acted in favour of MES.</p>.<p>They alleged that during a recent attempt by MES members to organise a protest march, police denied permission for a rally and allowed only a small delegation to meet officials.</p>.<p>However, the memorandum claimed that the deputy commissioner facilitated the entry of a large number of people into the office premises.</p>.<p>The protesters further alleged that assurances reportedly given by the DC to MES leaders, including the proposal to form a district-level committee to address issues related to the Marathi-speaking community, had caused concern among Kannada organisations.</p>.<p><strong>‘Adverse impact’</strong></p>.<p>They said such developments could adversely impact Kannada language, culture and the sensitivities of the border region, and argued that <br>matters related to language and border issues fall <br>under the state government’s jurisdiction.</p>.<p>The memorandum also objected to the DC’s reported proposal to hold a joint meeting of Kannada organisations and MES leaders, terming it inappropriate.</p>.<p>The activists further cited an inquiry ordered by the regional commissioner into alleged misuse of funds released by the Tourism Department for Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations. They alleged that the DC failed to appear before the inquiry or submit relevant documents, as noted in the report submitted to the government.</p>.<p>They warned that allowing Mohammad Roshan to continue in his post in Belagavi would be detrimental to linguistic and cultural interests in the region and reiterated their demand for his transfer outside the state.</p>.<p>District president Wajidahmed Hirekodi, Mahantesh Ranagattimath, Jagannath Bamne, Arvind Nerli and others were present.</p>