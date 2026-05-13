<p>Belagavi: Activists of various Kannada organisations began a protest outside the Belagavi City Corporation office demanding that the civic body pass a resolution stating that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi </a>is an inseparable part of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, during the council meeting on Wednesday.</p><p>They raised slogans in support of their demands.</p><p>The police prevented them from entering the office premises.</p><p>Elaborate security arrangements are in place to prevent any untoward incident.</p>