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Kannada activists stage protest outside Belagavi City Corporation office

They want the civic body to pass a resolution stating that Belagavi is an inseparable part of Karnataka.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagaviKannada activists

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