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Kannada actor Upendra launches website for his party Prajakeeya

The website features party workers in every Assembly constituency and an opportunity to report issues of health, employment and infrastructure.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 00:01 IST
Karnataka NewsUpendraKarnataka

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