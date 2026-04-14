<p>Bengaluru: Kannada actor Upendra launched a website for his party Prajakeeya on Monday.</p>.<p>The website features party workers in every Assembly constituency and an opportunity to report issues of health, employment and infrastructure.</p>.<p>As many as 15,065 citizens and 250 election ticket aspirants registered themselves on the website by Monday evening. The aspirants have to sign a declaration and agreement that once elected, he or she will work for the citizens of the constituency, undergo performance evaluation every six months and that if more than 50% of the citizens express dissatisfaction, they will undergo another evaluation. If they fail in the second valuation also, they will have to resign from the position. </p>.Actor Upendra launches digital democracy platform.<p>The aspirants have to give basic information about themselves and express their interests. A standard of procedure (SOP) has to be signed to finally apply for being a ticket aspirant. People can contact the aspirants on their phone numbers and WhatsApp numbers provided on the website. </p><p>Citizens, after choosing their constituencies, can report on issues related to jobs, health, education, roads, water, sewage and garbage. Prajakeeya was established as a socialist party in 2018. It contested all constituencies in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. </p>