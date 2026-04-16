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Kannada and culture dept announces awards; ‘Pampa’ award for Devanuru

Writer Devanuru Mahadeva (Mysuru) has been selected for the 'Pampa Award'.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 21:57 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 21:57 IST
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