Kannada and culture dept announces awards; ‘Pampa’ award for Devanuru

<p>BENGALURU: The Kannada and Culture Department on Wednesday announced various awards for the year 2025–26. </p>.<p>Siddarama Sharanaru Beldal of Basava Yogashrama at Koutha (B), Basavakalyan, Bidar district, has been selected for the 'Basava National Award', while Bhanukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami of the Jain Mutt at Kambadahalli in Mandya district has been chosen for the 'Bhagwan Mahaveer Peace National Award'. </p>.<p>Both awards carry a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each. </p>.<p>Writer Devanuru Mahadeva (Mysuru) has been selected for the 'Pampa Award'. </p>.<p>Progressive thinker Siddanagouda Patil (Dharwad) has been chosen for the 'Sangolli Rayanna Award', social activist K Neela (Kalaburagi) for the 'Akkamahadevi Award', and writer Prof S G Siddaramaiah (Tumakuru) for the 'Kayakayogi Sri Siddarameshwara Award'. </p>.<p>Writer Allabaksh Mirasaheb Mirji (Vijayapura) has been selected for the 'Prof K G Kundanagar Gadinada Sahitya Prashasthi', writer Sukanya Maruti (Ballari) for the 'Daan Chintamani Attimabbe Award', artiste G V Sharada (Tumakuru) for the 'Dr Gubbi Veeranna Award', theatre personality Prasanna (Shivamogga) for the 'B V Karanth Award', and writer Gangaram Chandala (Kolar) for the 'Dr Siddalingaiah Literary Award'. </p>.<p>In the art category, V Hariram (Bengaluru) has been chosen for the 'Varna Shilpi Venkatappa Award', Ashok Gudigar (Shivamogga) for the 'Jakanachari Award', and folk artistes M Mahadevaswamy (Mandya) and B Lakshman (Yadgir) for the 'Janapada Shri Award'. </p>.<p>In the music and dance category, Kallinatha Shastri (Gadag) has been selected for the 'Kumaravyasa Award', and Pratibha Prahlad (Mysuru) for the 'Shantala Natyarani Award'. </p>.<p>These awards carry a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each. </p>.<p>Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said that the award ceremony would be held soon after fixing a date in consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. </p>