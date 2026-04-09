Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj arrested, released on bail

Nagaraj objected to the warrant being issued in English and initially refused to accompany the police. He insisted that the notice be served in Kannada.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 21:00 IST
Karnataka NewsVatal Nagaraj

Follow us on :

Follow Us