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Kannada faces SSLC lingua litmus test in own state

As per data from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), this year, nearly 19,000 students failed in Kannada language.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 01:06 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 01:06 IST
Karnataka NewsschoolKannada

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