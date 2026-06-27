Kannada film producer BM Harish's 28-year-old son dies of heart attack

<p>Hosanagar: Kannada film producer BM Harish's son Ullas (28) died of cardiac arrest near Kodachadri hill in the taluk on Saturday.</p><p>Ullas had gone for a trek to Kodachadri hills with his friend Suresh at 6.30 am. While returning after visiting the Sarvajna Peetha atop the hill, he suffered a massive heart attack in front of the temple near tourist bungalow and suddenly collapsed.</p>.Kannada activists demand transfer of DC Mohammad Roshan in Karnataka's Belagavi.<p>His friends arranged for artificial respiration for Ullas on the spot and shifted him to the general hospital by ambulance. He died on the way to the government hospital in Hosanagar for further treatment.</p><p>Ullas, who had come to Kodachadri hills with his friend Suresh on Saturday morning on a package tour organized by an organization in Bengaluru, had recently got engaged with a woman. The wedding was scheduled for December.</p><p>Nagara police station reached the spot and registered a case.</p>