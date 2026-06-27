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Homeindiakarnataka

Kannada film producer BM Harish's 28-year-old son dies of heart attack

Ullas had gone for a trek to Kodachadri hills with his friend Suresh.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:19 IST
Karnataka Newskannada filmheart attack

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