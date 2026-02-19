<p>Chamarajanagar: Kannada organisations in Chamarajanagar have condemned the attack on Karnataka devotees, who were on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, Charam Srinivas Gowda said, "The devotees were assaulted and forced to remove the Kannada flag from their vehicle, at Toothukudi, on Tuesday. The locals assaulting Kannadigas is condemnable".</p>.DMDK joins DMK-led alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.<p>Even though the locals assaulted Kannadigas, the Police there have not taken any action against them. The Tamil Nadu government should intervene and arrest the accused. Otherwise, vehicles from Tamil Nadu will be blocked near Punajanur border, in Chamarajanagar taluk, they warned.</p><p>The Karnataka State government too has been neglecting the issue, by not holding talks with the TN counterparts. Necessary action should be taken, so that such incidents do not recur, he stressed.</p>