Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kannada groups condemn alleged attack on Sabarimala pilgrims in Tamil Nadu, warn of protest

The Tamil Nadu government should intervene and arrest the accused. Otherwise, vehicles from Tamil Nadu will be blocked near Punajanur border, in Chamarajanagar taluk, they warned.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 15:42 IST
Karnataka NewsTamil NaduSabarimalaKannada

Follow us on :

Follow Us