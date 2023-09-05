Kannada in national standard exam: Siddaramaiah writes to PM

“...it is disheartening to note that the exam that selects a pool of talent to represent the country at International Olympiads has missed to add Kannada to its choices of languages for NSE Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Astronomy,” Siddaramaiah stated, adding that Kannada is one of six classical languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. Describing this as a “pressing need,” Siddaramaiah said including Kannada would help students.