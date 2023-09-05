Home
Kannada in national standard exam: Siddaramaiah writes to PM

Describing a “pressing need,” Siddaramaiah said including Kannada would help students.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 04:38 IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the inclusion of Kannada in the National Standard Examination conducted by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers.

“...it is disheartening to note that the exam that selects a pool of talent to represent the country at International Olympiads has missed to add Kannada to its choices of languages for NSE Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Astronomy,” Siddaramaiah stated, adding that Kannada is one of six classical languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. Describing this as a “pressing need,” Siddaramaiah said including Kannada would help students. 

(Published 05 September 2023, 04:38 IST)
