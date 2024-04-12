Kannada poet Mamta G Sagar wins international literature prize 

Kannada poet, playwright and academic, Mamta G Sagar, was awarded the World Literary Prize for her contribution to literature by the World Organization of Writers (WOW) on April 6.

The ceremony was held as a part of the first Congress of WOW in Abuja, Nigeria.

“The process started eight months back, when WOW first approached me to apply for the prize,” says Mamta, a facilitator at Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design, and Technology. “I am proud this award has been given for Kannada poetry,” she adds.

The three-day Congress was held at the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Writers Village, a community started by celebrated Nigerian author Chinua Achebe in 1981. The event was a collaboration between ANA and Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).