Kannada stars Darshan and Pavithra Gowda are not married, clarifies jailed actor's lawyer: Report

"The couple has one son. Pavithra Gowda is a co-artiste and friend of Darshan, and there is no relationship between them," he further added.

Babu stuck to his point even when questioned about why authorities were referring to Gowda as Darshan's wife.

Babu said according to the publication, "There is no record to prove that Pavithra Gowda is Darshan's wife. Had they been married, there should have been some documents, but there is nothing to show that she is the wife of Darshan."

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday denied reports that 'royal treatment' was being given to Darshan and his associates at the police station where they have been held after their arrest in connection with the murder case.

Renukaswamy’s body was found disposed of near a drain in Sumanahalli on the morning of June 9. Police grilled four among the 13 arrested who had voluntarily surrendered the same day claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial dispute and found a larger conspiracy involving Darshan and Pavitra Gowda.