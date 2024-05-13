Kannada TV actor Pavitra Jayaram dies in car crash: 6 things to know about her

Pavitra Jayaram, the renowned television actor who traversed both the Kannada and the Telugu entertainment industries, passed away on Sunday in a car accident.

The accident occurred in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district of Divitpally while she was returning to Hyderabad from Bengaluru along with some members of her family, Hindustan Times reported.

The publication quoted Bhoothpur police as saying, "She died in a road accident last night at 1am at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. She was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad."

Here are 5 things to know about the deceased television star:

1. Pavitra was born and raised in Karnataka. TFP reports that she had a passion from acting since childhood.

2. Before stepping into the television industry, Pavitra faced financial struggles, as a result of which she had to do odd jobs like that of a sales girl, a house keeper, and a library assistant.