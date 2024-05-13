Kannada TV actor Pavitra Jayaram dies in car crash: 6 things to know about her

Pavitra Jayaram, the renowned television actor who traversed both the Kannada and the Telugu entertainment industries, passed away on Sunday in a car accident.
The accident occurred in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district of Divitpally while she was returning to Hyderabad from Bengaluru along with some members of her family, Hindustan Times reported.
The publication quoted Bhoothpur police as saying, "She died in a road accident last night at 1am at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. She was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad."
Here are 5 things to know about the deceased television star:
1. Pavitra was born and raised in Karnataka. TFP reports that she had a passion from acting since childhood.
2. Before stepping into the television industry, Pavitra faced financial struggles, as a result of which she had to do odd jobs like that of a sales girl, a house keeper, and a library assistant.
3. Jayaram's career in the television industry began with the Kannada serial, Jokali. Later, she also acted in other prominent TV shows like Robot Family and Galipata.
4. The actor made her foray into the Telugu industry with the soap opera Ninne Pelladatha. However, it was the show Trinayani, in which she played the character Thilottama, that made her a household name.
5. Besides her television work, Pavitra was a part of Kannada movies Melobba Mayavi and Manjari, and the Telugu movie BucchiNaidu Kandriga.
6. She was married to actor Chandrakanth, who shared a story on Instagram after her passing, where he said, "My Pavi is no more".
Chandrakanth was also in the car when the accident took place. He and some members of their family suffered minor injuries.
Published 13 May 2024, 06:35 IST