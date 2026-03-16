<p>New Delhi: Kannada writer Amaresh Nugadoni, 66, has been selected for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sahitya-akademi-award">Sahitya Akademi Award</a> for 2025 in Kannada. He got the award for his short story collection, Dada Seerisu Tande.</p><p>English author and former ambassador Navtej Sarna and Hindi writer Mamta Kalia are among the 24 authors in as many languages who will receive the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025.</p><p>The awardees will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1 lakh at a ceremony on March 31, the academy said. </p>.Sahitya Akademi Award: Writer H M Pernal wins for his work 'Konkani Kavyem: Rupam Ani Rupakam'.<p>Dada Seerisu Tande is the fifth short story collection of Nugadoni. His short stories are known for capturing themes of drought and human suffering in the Kalyan Karnataka region and for using the local dialect in his writings. His works are known for highlighting caste and class discrimination in societies, as well as social justice.</p><p>Born Amaresh Halemane in Nugadoni village in Raichur district, he studied at various places in Raichur district and pursued his M A in Kannada from Gulbarga University in Kalaburagi.</p><p>He served as a lecturer in Akkalkot in Maharashtra, Bidar and Raichur, before joining the Hampi Kannada University. He retired as a professor in 2022.</p>