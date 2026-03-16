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Kannada writer Amaresh Nugadoni to receive Sahitya Akademi award

His short stories are known for capturing themes of drought and human suffering in the Kalyan Karnataka region and for using the local dialect in his writings.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 18:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKannadawriterSahitya Akademi award

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