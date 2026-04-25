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'Kantara' mimicry case: Karnataka High Court quashes proceedings against Ranveer Singh after apology

The court has further accepted the revised affidavit, and has asked him to visit the Chavundi deity to make amends for his conduct.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 12:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKantaraRanveer SinghKarnataka High Court

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