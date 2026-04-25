'Kantara' mimicry case: Karnataka High Court quashes proceedings against Ranveer Singh after apology

<p>The Karnataka High Court on Saturday quashed proceedings against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the case related to his mimicry of the deity's depiction in the film <em>Kantara-1</em>.</p><p>The court took the decision after the actor submitted an unconditional apology. The court has further accepted the revised affidavit, and has asked him to visit the Chamundi deity to make amends for his conduct.</p><p>During the Filmfare Awards held in Goa last year, Ranveer Singh attempted to imitate actor Rishab Shetty's performance as 'Chavundi Daiva' in 'Kantara Chapter-1'.</p><p>He had also referred to the 'Daiva' as a "ghost", following which a Bengaluru-based lawyer approached a court alleging that his religious sentiments were hurt.</p><p>Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the actor, prompting him to move the court seeking quashing of the case.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>