'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty adopts government school in Karnataka

Kantara star Rishab Shetty is receiving praises after the release of his thrilling first look of his upcoming project Kantara Chapter 1. Earlier, Rishab had left audiences impressed with the success of Kantara.
A man to look up to for his kindness, Rishab is one of the personalities who aims to work towards the betterment of society.
The multi-faceted actor has now come forward and adopted a government Kannada school in his hometown Keradi.
On this occasion, the village leaders and elders, who were present, congratulated Shetty on the adoption of the village school.
Rishab Shetty is seen addressing the village leaders and elders during the adoption of the village school in Keradi, Karnataka.
This gesture indeed speaks volumes of Rishab's spirit of changing the world through cinema and in real life.
Remarkably, Rishab's earlier works like Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale was declared a blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film at the 66th National Film Awards.
On the work front, Rishab Shetty has begun filming for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara prequel, titled Kantara Chapter 1.