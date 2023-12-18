'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty adopts government school in Karnataka

Kantara star Rishab Shetty is receiving praises after the release of his thrilling first look of his upcoming project Kantara Chapter 1. Earlier, Rishab had left audiences impressed with the success of Kantara.

A man to look up to for his kindness, Rishab is one of the personalities who aims to work towards the betterment of society.

The multi-faceted actor has now come forward and adopted a government Kannada school in his hometown Keradi.

On this occasion, the village leaders and elders, who were present, congratulated Shetty on the adoption of the village school.