KAOA adequate for apartment owners, cooperative society unnecessary: Karnataka HC

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court has held that when the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act (KAOA) is a robust enactment to take care of the interests of apartment owners, there is no justification for the formation of a cooperative society. Justice M G Uma said this while allowing a petition filed by Sobha Limited challenging the registration by the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Bengaluru Urban district, of the Sobha HRC Pristine Apartment Owners Co-operative Society Limited under the Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act.</p>.<p>"The Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act never enables the members to hold the property and to maintain and manage the undivided share and the facility. There is always a danger of the management being superseded by the government in a peculiar situation and appointment of an administrator, who is an employee appointed by the Registrar of Co-operative Societies and is definitely an outsider, being put in charge," Justice Uma said.</p>.<p>The petitioner company said that the Deed of Declaration along with the bye-laws was filed with the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies on June 21, 2023, as required under Section 13 of KAOA, which was acknowledged. According to the petitioner, the maintenance, administration and management of common areas, amenities, equipment and facilities in the project were undertaken by forming an association of owners by executing and registering the Deed of Declaration under the name of the Association and executing Form-B as provided in KAOA.</p>.<p>The company contended that one T K Parasuraman, claiming to be the Chief Promoter, approached the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies with misleading facts, suppressing material facts and not adhering to KAOA provisions, and obtained the Certificate of Registration as Sobha HRC Pristine Apartment Owners Co-operative Society Limited. The petitioner claimed that of the 395 units, only 30 to 40 were members of this registered society, and that none of the other owners gave consent to be part of it.</p>.<p>The court noted that the restriction on voting till completion of one year and allowing only one vote per person would defeat the object with which KAOA was enacted. The KAOA safeguards the interests of owners where there is no restriction on owning more than one apartment, and they can exercise one apartment–one vote and are entitled to vote the moment they become members of the association.</p>.<p>"Under the provisions of RERA, an option is given to the parties either to form an association or a society or a cooperative society or a federation under the local laws. In Karnataka, when the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act (KAOA) is the robust enactment to take care of the interests of apartment owners and when none of its provisions are repugnant to the Central legislation, i.e., RERA, and when KAOA is the special enactment enacted for the very purpose of dealing with maintenance, administration and management of the undivided interest in the common areas and facilities in residential apartments, this court does not find any justification for the formation of a cooperative society like Sobha HRC Pristine Apartment Owners Association," the court said.</p>.<p>The court cancelled the registration granted by the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies in September 2023 and the February 2024 order passed by the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Bengaluru Urban district, in appellate proceedings.</p>