Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karibasamma urges Karnataka govt to set up mercy killing wards in hospitals

She has been suffering from colon cancer for several years.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 01:41 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtEuthanasia

Follow us on :

Follow Us