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Karnatak University suspends Botany Professor following harassment allegations

The suspension order was issued by the university registrar based on complaints submitted by students and will remain in force pending completion of an inquiry.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwadSuspension

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