Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnatak University suspends professor over allegations of harassment

The suspension order was issued on Wednesday by the university registrar based on complaints submitted by students and will remain in force pending completion of an inquiry.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 23:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us