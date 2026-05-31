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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: 13 arrested for making, selling country pistols in Khanapur

Among those arrested was Ningappa Nayak, a resident of Kalenatti in Belagavi, who had paid Sutar to manufacture the country pistols.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 21:27 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 21:27 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeArrestedKhanapurCountry-made Pistols

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