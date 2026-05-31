Karnataka: 13 arrested for making, selling country pistols in Khanapur

<p>Belagavi: Khanapur police arrested 13 people who were allegedly engaged in the making and selling of country pistols. Among those arrested are the makers of the pistols, suppliers of raw materials and buyers. Police have seized more than eight country pistols from them.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan told reporters here that constable Sidram Ajjappa Hazare had gathered intelligence from his sources that Maruti Srikant Sutar of Katagali village in the taluk was illegally manufacturing country pistols. A case was filed at the Khanapur police station. Sutar was arrested on May 11, and one country pistol in his possession was confiscated.</p>.Eight arrested for highway robbery; Rs 40.5 lakh loot seized in Karnataka's Belagavi.<p>The remaining suspects were arrested later and eight pistols recovered from them. Among those arrested was Ningappa Nayak, a resident of Kalenatti in Belagavi, who had paid Sutar to manufacture the country pistols.</p>