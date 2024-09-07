Karnataka: 2 youths die in road accident, kin donates eyes to hospital

Tarikere (Chikkamagaluru): Two youngsters were killed in an accident when the mini goods vehicle in which they were travelling in turned upside down at Bhairapura in Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru district. The duo had gone to get a Ganesh idol for the festival celebration.

The parents of the victims have decided to donate their eyes. According to the police, the deceased are Sridhar (20) and Dhanush (17), both hailing from Sahyadripura in Lingadahalli.

Seven people from the village had gone to get a Ganesha idol for the festival when the mishap occurred. The severely injured Sridhar and Dhanush died on the spot. The others—Manju, Varuna, Gurumurthy, Chandrashekar and Sandeep are undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.