Karnataka: 3 dead as rain batters state; red alert for 10 districts

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a red alert for 10 districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga.