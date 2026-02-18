Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: 3,500 cases currently pending before State Human Rights Commission

In Mangaluru, of the 29 complaints received, the Commission has obtained reports from officials in 27 cases.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 17:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 17:38 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC)

Follow us on :

Follow Us