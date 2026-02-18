<p>Mangaluru: State Human Rights Commission's acting Chairperson T Sham Bhat said around 3,500 cases were currently pending before the Commission. "Between February and November 2023, until the members took charge, nearly 8,000 cases were pending."</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons, he said the members of the commission had visited 25 districts to hear grievances related to complaints submitted to the Commission. "The members will visit Udupi on Thursday."</p><p>The Commission receives 600 to 700 complaints every month. The majority of the cases pertain to illegal detention by the police, suicides in prisons, and similar issues. </p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>In Mangaluru, of the 29 complaints received, the Commission has obtained reports from officials in 27 cases. Two complaints are still pending. Accordingly, 27 cases will be resolved at the earliest, he said.</p><p>He said a few organisations had been misusing the name of 'human rights' by registering organisations for personal benefit and threatening officials to get their work done. "The SHRC has taken such issues seriously and has asked the police to register cases upon receiving complaints."</p><p>He added, "We have taken note of a few organisations using the term human rights on their vehicles. If such organisations are registered, we have asked the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to ensure that they submit their annual reports every year. We have also asked the Registrar to look into violations, particularly the failure to submit annual reports."</p>