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Karnataka: 37 bonded labourers rescued from brick kiln near Hosapete

All labourers hailed from Odisha and were housed in a government hostel, till they were sent back to their state by train on Thursday.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 20:28 IST
OdishaIndiaKarnatakaHosapete

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