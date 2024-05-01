Karnataka: 4 get life imprisonment for murdering Muslim man in 2015

Mangaluru: The First Additional District Sessions Judge H S Mallikarjuna Swamy on Tuesday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of Mohammed Naseer alias Naseer.

The convicted are: Vijeth Kumar (22) from Manchi, Kiran Poojary (24) from Badaga Ulippady, Anish alias Dhanu (23) from Tiruvail and Abhi alias Abhijith (24) from Manchi.

Public Prosecutor Judith O M Crasta said the court sentenced the four accused under IPC section 302 to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each. If they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo one year of imprisonment.

For the offences committed under IPC Section 307, they have to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each. For the offences under IPC Section 341, they have to undergo one month of simple imprisonment and for the offences under IPC Section 324, they have to undergo one year of imprisonment.