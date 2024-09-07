Karnataka: 42 MLAs claimed Rs 2.23 crore as medical bill in 15 months

Bengaluru: As many as 42 legislators have claimed medical bills totaling to Rs 2.23 crore in the last 15 months, according to a reply to a RTI query.

According to the information provided by the Legislative Assembly secretariat, between My 1, 2023 and August 28, 2024, a total of 42 lawmakers submitted the medical bills of their family members and received the reimbursement.

K Harish Gowda, the Congress MLA from Chamaraja Constituency in Mysuru claimed the highest of Rs 85,91,139 towards his son Kishan H Gowda's medical expenses. Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad (Hubli-Dharwad East constituency) has claimed second highest sum of Rs 31.79 lakh for treatment of his mother.