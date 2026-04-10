<p>The Transport Department has begun a special drive checking for compliance of safety measures by the private bus operators. In the last two days, the department has detained 44 private bus operators for flouting safety norms. </p>.<p>Last month, Transport Department, issued a directive calling for heightened safety measures in light of recent fatal accidents, particularly involving sleeper buses. The department had initially set a February 28 deadline, which had later been extended to March 31. </p>.<p>The directive has called for the removal of the partition door behind the driver in all sleeper buses; installation of fire extinguishers of at least 10 kg in all sleeper buses; display of a design layout drawing; clear indication of emergency exits and location of fire extinguishers and roof hatches, in a place easily visible and readable to passengers in all buses. These were just some of the safety measures.</p>.Eshwar Khandre moots tracking app like M-STrIPES for trekkers in Karnataka.<p>Additionally, luggage carriers and ladders on the bus are also to be removed. “Currently, we’re focusing on the luggage carriers, ladders and partition doors, and the availability of fire extinguishers. For buses that are not compliant, we’re detaining them, and we are carrying out some modifications such as removing the luggage carrier and ladders,” M P Omkareshwari, Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement, South) told <span class="italic">DH</span>. She added that currently the luggage carriers act as a barrier to roof hatches which are crucial during emergencies. “In the future, we’re also planning on cracking down on buses that don’t have roof hatches. A bus over 12 metres long is required to have three hatches,” she added. </p>.<p>Currently, 11 officers have been deployed across the city to carry out checks on both regular and sleeper buses coming into the city. This also includes buses registered outside Karnataka. </p>.<p>As per transport officials, a majority of the private bus operators are yet to modify operational buses as per the prescribed safety norms despite the deadline being extended. </p>