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Karnataka: 44 private bus operators detained for flouting safety norms 

Currently, 11 officers have been deployed across the city to carry out checks on both regular and sleeper buses coming into the city. This also includes buses registered outside Karnataka.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:41 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:41 IST
Karnataka Newstransport departmentprivate bus operator

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