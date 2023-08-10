Karnataka: 45k teen pregnancies in 3 years point to rise in child marriages, sexual offences

Up since pandemic

For some time now, experts have been sounding an alarm that child marriages have been on the rise since the pandemic.

In fact, with 418 cases on record in 2021-2022, the state recorded a 300% rise from 2017-18, according to government data.

Similarly, teenage pregnancies have also seen an upward trend since 2020 — with a 38% increase reported in 2021 from the previous year and a 48% increase in 2022, compared to 2021.

No reporting mechanism

“The reporting mechanism for child marriages has completely collapsed. There may be many more cases than those reported as is clear from the data,” explains Vasudev Sharma, executive director and trustee of Child Rights Trust.

This is a clear case of dereliction of duty on the part of the officials, adds Sharma, referring to the Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) in Karnataka.

“In general, deputy commissioners, tahsildars and women and child development department officials, who are the designated CMPOs, refuse to follow up until an FIR is registered,” says Sharma.

“Everyone is responsible, but no one takes the responsibility,” explains Rupa Hassan, a child rights activist.

The Makkala Rakshaneya Kavalu Samithi (child protection watch committee) must be constituted, which will be able to report marriages at the grassroots level swiftly.

“The government has passed many orders on this in the past, but has not put it into action,” Hassan says.

District-wise nodal officers, tasked with just preventing child marriages, are also necessary, she adds. “At present, officers and school teachers are able to shirk responsibility,” says Hassan.

As a result, many cases slip under the radar. For instance, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), only 273 cases were registered. There is a case pendency rate of 41% in the country, according to NCRB data.

At school level

“At the school level, there needs to be continuous follow-up by teachers and principals. Transfer certificates should not be given out to families,” says Sharma.

Another major issue, according to activists, is that many officials stop intervention efforts soon after the wedding. “In 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that any sexual intercourse with a minor, regardless of marital status, is rape,” says Parashuram. Cases must be pursued until there is conviction, he adds.