Karnataka: 5 women among 6 killed in Bagepalli serial accident

<p>Chikkaballapur: Six persons including five women labourers were killed in a serial accident on the outskirts of Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Umadevi, Vijayamma, Lakshmamma, Arunamma, Sarojamma - all labourers and Anjinappa, an auto driver.</p>.7 killed in horrific chain accident near Bengaluru's Hoskote.<p>The accident occurred when the five women were returning home from work by an auto. An SUV rammed the auto from behind and the auto in turn rear-ended a container truck which was parked in the front. The auto driver and passengers were sandwiched between the SUV and container. Another four women who sustained grievous injuries in the accident were shifted to hospitals in Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru.</p>