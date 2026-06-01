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Karnataka: 5 women among 6 killed in Bagepalli serial accident

The accident occurred when the five women were returning home from work by an auto.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:08 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:08 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentChikkaballapurKilled

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