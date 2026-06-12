Karnataka: 5,000 cusecs of water released into Krishna river

<p>Around 5,000 cusecs of water released from the Rajapur Barrage on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border is flowing into the Krishna river and reached the Hippargi Barrage on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The water is being stored at the barrage, according to official sources.</p>.A river lost in urban waste.<p>The low water level in the Krishna river had caused difficulties in the drinking water supply to the twin towns of Rabakavi and Banahatti. With fresh inflows now reaching the river, the water shortage situation is expected to ease.</p>.<p>MLA Siddu Savadi visited the site to inspect the river inflow and the ongoing Mahishawadagi bridge construction work. Noting that the installation of the seventh and eighth pillars in the middle of the river has been completed, the MLA directed the contractor to expedite work and raise the pillars by another 10 feet before additional water enters the river.</p>