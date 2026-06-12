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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: 5,000 cusecs of water released into Krishna river

The water is being stored at the barrage, according to official sources.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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