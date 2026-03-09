Menu
Karnataka: 55-year-old woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Kodagu

As the news of the elephant attack spread, a large number of villagers gathered and expressed their anger at forest officials.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 13:04 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 13:04 IST
