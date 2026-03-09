<p>Madikeri: A 55-year-old woman died in an elephant attack in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/labourer-gored-to-death-by-wild-jumbo-in-karnatakas-kodagu-3793561">Kodagu </a>on Monday. Identified as Jalajakshi from Balegundi in Valnoor of Kushalnagar taluk, her death has taken the number of elephant attack victims in the district since January to four.</p><p>The elephant attacked the woman while she, along with four others, were walking along the periphery of the forest. As the incident unfolded, others ran from the spot and saved their lives. Jalajakshi, who was gravely injured, died on the spot, said DCF Abhishek.</p>.33-year-old woman killed in elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru.<p>The woman was a former member of Nanjarayapattana gram panchayat. As the news of the elephant attack spread, a large number of villagers gathered and expressed their anger at forest officials. </p><p>Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Abhi from Mathigodu elephant camp died of illness on Monday. Abhi was born in Sri Chamarajendra Zoo at Mysuru and was brought to the Mathigodu camp. The elephant's left leg was broken when it was released to graze in the forest in May last year. Sources said that it was receiving treatment ever since. </p>