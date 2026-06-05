Karnataka: 56 villages identified as prone to flash floods

<p>Hubballi: Ahead of the monsoon, the district administration has identified 56 villages in Navalgund, Kundgol, Hubballi (Rural), Dharwad, and Annigeri taluks as prone to flash flood in Bennihalla, Tupparihalla and their sub-streams when their catchment areas receive heavy rains. In addition, some low-lying areas in Hubballi-Dharwad are also vulnerable to urban flooding.</p>.<p>The number of villages which may be affected due to Bennihalla and Tupparihalla floods are 56 including 26 in Navalgund taluk and 17 in Kundgol taluk. In case of such a situation, it may affect over 8,600 people of 1,824 families, 3,188 cattle, and 34,621 hectares of agricultural land. To manage the situation, locations are identified to set up 71 care centres for citizens, and six goushalas (cattle sheds).</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Snehal R, who also heads the district disaster management authority, stated that disaster management committees are formed for villages that may face flood situation, village-level disaster management plans are prepared, 38 expert swimmers are identified, while rescue teams, boats, life jackets, rain coats and other arrangements would also be made.</p>.<p>Based on rainfall data and forecast, warnings would be issued, and announcements would be made in villages. Helpline centres would also be opened at taluk and district levels, she added.</p>.<p><strong>Mock drill</strong></p>.<p>To create awareness about the rescue operations during the flood situation, and giving first aid to the persons rescued from drowning, a mock-drill was held at Unkal Lake in Hubballi on Thursday.</p>.<p>Fire and Emergency Department staff used a boat to 'rescue' a person being 'drowned' in the lake. Medical team demonstrated the first aid procedure, including helping the unconscious person to breath, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure.</p>.<p>Addressing school children who had gathered to watch the mock drill, DC Snehal R asked children to be careful near water bodies, mentioning an incident of drowning of three children near Dharwad recently. Proper awareness should be raised among people about the precautions to be taken to be safe during flood situation, she added.</p>.IMD issues heavy rain alerts in Kerala with the announcement of onset of monsoon.<p>She also assured to hold discussion with the officials concerned to find solution for urban flooding due to overflowing of gutters and naalas (storm water drains) in the City.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Shruthi N S, District Health Officer Parashuram, District Fire and Emergency Services Officer Basavaraj G K, Assistant Commissioner Shalam Hussain, Tahsildar Mahesh Gaste, Venkatesh Bulla, and others were present.</p>.<p>'ABC' of first aid </p><p>When a person is rescued from drowning first check whether he is conscious or unconscious. If he or she is unconscious first try to clear the airway by lifting chin and opening mouth. If needed give mouth-to mouth breathing five times and conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure for 30 seconds. This how doctors explained the methods of first aid through demonstration. Airway breathing and CPR are the 'ABC' of first aid for those rescued from drowning doctors said adding that the affected person should be shifted to the hospital after the first aid. Dr Aneesh Dr Neela Kasinakunte and other medical professionals gave the details of the first aid procedures during the mock drill held at Unkal Lake.</p>