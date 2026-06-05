Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: 56 villages identified as prone to flash floods

The number of villages which may be affected due to Bennihalla and Tupparihalla floods are 56 including 26 in Navalgund taluk and 17 in Kundgol taluk.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 18:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel demonstrate rescue operation during the mock drill held at Unkal Lake in Hubballi on Thursday.
Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel demonstrate rescue operation during the mock drill held at Unkal Lake in Hubballi on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 18:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFlash Floods

Follow us on :

Follow Us