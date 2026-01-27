<p>Bhadravathi: More than 50 students of Government Higher Primary school at Aralihalli in the taluk fell ill on Tuesday after consuming iron tablets.</p><p>According to the school authorities, the children are given iron tablets only once a week at the school. The tablets that were supposed to be given on Monday were given on Tuesday. </p><p>After giving the tablets, two children complained of stomach pain. Some children vomited. Later, the remaining children also complained of stomach pain, so the teachers and locals immediately brought all the children and admitted them to the Taluk general hospital in the town.</p>.Schoolgirls fall ill after taking iron tablets, parents assault teachers.<p>Immediately, the hospital doctors and staff treated all 59 children and all of them recovered. Parents and villagers came to the hospital after learning about the incident. </p><p>Five to six children are still under treatment and the remaining children who recovered have been discharged from the hospital.</p><p>Guarantee Committee Taluk Unit President B.S. Ganesh, BEO Nagendrappa, Rural CPI Chidanand and Taluk Health Officer Ashok visited the hospital.</p>