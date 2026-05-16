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Karnataka: 7 devotees travelling to Huligemma fair killed in tractor-tanker collision

A total of 19 relatives from different villages in Vijayanagara and Ballari districts were travelling in the tractor when the speeding tanker collided.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:10 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:10 IST
KarnatakaAccidentRoad accident

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