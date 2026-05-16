Karnataka: 7 devotees travelling to Huligemma fair killed in tractor-tanker collision

<p class="bodytext">Seven devotees, travelling to the Huligemma Devi fair at Huligi, were killed on the spot after a tanker rammed into a tractor on National Highway 50 near the Tungabhadra (TB) dam on Friday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A total of 19 relatives from different villages in Vijayanagara and Ballari districts were travelling in the tractor when the speeding tanker allegedly hit the vehicle from behind near a bridge. The tractor driver lost control, crashed into the road divider and plunged nearly 15 feet into a pit below the bridge.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The deceased have been identified as Gouramma (25), Geetha (20), Mahantesh (18), Manjamma (30), tractor driver Kenchappa (35), one-year-old Bharat and Maya(16), all ,residents of Sandur and Kudligi taluks.</p>.3 killed after tourist bus hits tanker, lorry near Karnataka's Trasi.<p class="bodytext">Nine injured persons were admitted to the Koppal district hospital, while four others were shifted to the government hospital in Hosapete. Doctors said the condition of two of the injured is critical.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Devotees travelling in a tractor to the Huligemma Devi fair have died in the accident. According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred after a tanker hit the tractor. The tanker driver has been arrested,” said Ballari IGP P S Harsha while speaking to the media.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The tanker was reportedly travelling from Bengaluru to Rajasthan. The tractor was partially damaged, and bedding materials, vegetables and household items being carried in it were strewn across the spot.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Koppal SP Ram L Arasiddi and Vijayanagara Jahnavi S visited the accident site.</p>.<p class="bodytext">MP E Tukaram said that the families of the six deceased would be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I spoke to the Chief Minister regarding the accident, and he immediately announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The MP also said he would bear the treatment expenses of all the injured persons. “Under CSR funds of companies, there is a provision to cover expenses up to Rs 1 lakh. I will ensure all such assistance is provided,” he added.</p>