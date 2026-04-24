<p>Bengaluru: The state BJP will be hosting “Abhimanotsava” – a grand celebration to mark former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-s-yedyurappa">B S Yediyurappa’s</a> five-decade-long political life at Chitradurga on May 9. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate the event and felicitate the leader.</p>.<p>Former deputy chief minister and MP Govind Karjol, addressing a press meet said, “The bhoomi pooja will be held at the event venue in Chitradurga on April 26 at 10 am, and state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra, MLAs, MPs and LOPs are invited for the event. Yediyurappa has served the state for 50 years, fought for farmers and marginalised people and the event is to celebrate his lif and contributions to the state.”</p>.<p>A day ahead of the main event, on May 8 at 6 pm, organisers have planned a grand purapravesha (ceremonial entry) procession for Yediyurappa in Chitradurga, setting the stage for the celebrations.</p>.Yediyurappa's immense contribution in building BJP's base in south India, says Pralhad Joshi.<p>“Elaborate arrangements are underway, with multiple teams constituted to manage logistics, crowd control and coordination. Heads of mutts, former chief ministers, ministers and leaders from across the political and social spectrum are being invited. Writers, artists, associates and members of the farming community will also participate,” added Karjol. Vijayendra said, “People across all sections of society recognise his contributions. This will be a historic and meaningful event.”</p>.<p>Taking a dig at Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, Vijayendra said, “Siddaramaiah had moved to the Congress from JD(S). But Yediyurappa had built the party himself.”</p>.<p>To a question, Karjol said Chitradurga was chosen as it was centrally located and accessibe to people from across the state, Karjol also underlined Yediyurappa’s role in building the BJP in the state, calling him a “mass leader” who rose through struggles and grassroots mobilisation.</p>.<p>The event expected to draw over 10 lakh people from across Karnataka, will not just be a felicitation programme, but is likely to be show of organisational strength and mass connect ahead of future political battles in the state.</p>