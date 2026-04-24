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Karnataka | ‘Abhimanotsava’ to celebrate B S Yediyurappa's 50-year political journey on May 9

A day ahead of the main event, on May 8 at 6 pm, organisers have planned a grand purapravesha (ceremonial entry) procession for Yediyurappa in Chitradurga, setting the stage for the celebrations.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 01:06 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 01:06 IST
Karnataka NewsB S YediyurappaSiddramaiah

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