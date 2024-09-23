Karnataka: Accidental fire in ayurveda hospital, no casualty

Udupi: An accidental fire broke out at an ayurveda hospital near Doddanagudde in Udupi on Monday.
There were no patients at the hospital as renovation was under progress.
A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Thick smoke had engulfed the entire building.
District Fire Officer (DFO) Vinayak U Kalgutkar said that the fire occurred in a room on the ground floor that had beds and wooden materials.
The Udupi Fire Station received a call around 7:36 am, and firefighters rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. During the fire, two individuals reportedly jumped from the first floor to escape. Fortunately, they did not sustain injuries.
According to a preliminary estimate, the damage could be around Rs 25 lakh. Two fire tenders from Fire Malpe and Udupi, with a team of 15 personnel are working to extinguish the fire. Senior officials, including Chief Fire Officer of Mangaluru B M Thirumalesh, DFO Vinayak U Kalgutkar, Assistant Fire Station Officer Ravindra, and others were present.
Published 23 September 2024, 08:02 IST