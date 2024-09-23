Karnataka: Accidental fire in ayurveda hospital, no casualty

Udupi: An accidental fire broke out at an ayurveda hospital near Doddanagudde in Udupi on Monday.

There were no patients at the hospital as renovation was under progress.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Thick smoke had engulfed the entire building.

District Fire Officer (DFO) Vinayak U Kalgutkar said that the fire occurred in a room on the ground floor that had beds and wooden materials.