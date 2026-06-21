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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Action against cross-voting soon, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

'One who has been elected as the party candidate should vote for the party itself. Cross-voting by yielding to luring is not correct,' said Pralhad Joshi.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:30 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPralhad JoshiHubballi

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