Karnataka: Action against cross-voting soon, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

<p>Hubballi: Stating that the BJP’s national leadership has taken the incident of cross-voting by some BJP MLAs during the MLC elections seriously, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that those who cross-voted due to their greed for money would be traced, and serious action would be taken.</p>.<p>“One who has been elected as the party candidate should vote for the party itself. Cross-voting by yielding to luring is not correct. There was no need to request them separately. A committee headed by C T Ravi is already formed. Nothing will remain secret, and truth will come out in a month or two,” he said.</p>.<p>Joshi told reporters in Hubballi on Saturday that State BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka have already said that they would meet the party’s national president to discuss the matter.</p>.<p>He also clarified that he is not interested to become the State BJP president, saying that the party would take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time as several leaders in the state are eligible for the post.</p>.<p><strong>‘Baseless charges’</strong></p>.<p>Charging that Home Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) just to get publicity, Joshi stated that Priyank wants to be the chief minister after D K Shivakumar and he is under the illusion that one who scolds the RSS the most would be made the CM.</p>.<p>“He (Priyank Kharge) is like a defunct gramophone which says the same thing repeatedly. RSS leaders have replied to his letter regarding the registration. He has no right to ask and there is no need to answer further, as the registration issue is resolved through court judgements. His letter has no value,” Joshi said.</p>.<p><strong>Rain shortage</strong></p>.<p>Stating that deficit rainfall during the present phase of the monsoon is a serious cause of concern, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asked Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to have a full-fledged Cabinet including agriculture minister to handle the situation.</p>.<p>“Fortunately, we have sufficient stocks of rice, wheat and other foodgrains. But there will be problems related to drinking water and fodder if the same situation continues. State government has to manage these issues, and all deputy commissioners should be instructed to start preparations for relief measures. We will fight if this is not done in 15 days,” Joshi said.</p>.<p>“We have no soft corner about D K Shivakumar. He has worsened the condition of Bengaluru as its in-charge minister. Congress party and government are most corrupt,” Union Minister Joshi charged.</p>.<p><strong>State govt asked to decide on sports complex O&M</strong> </p><p>Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inspected the facilities at the mega sports complex being developed under Smart City and Khelo India projects at Lohiya Nagar in Hubballi. He suggested the state government to frame rules and finalise a specialised agency for the operations and maintenance of the sports complex at the earliest so that it functs soon. </p><p>“Rs 175 crore has been spent and international-standard facilities are developed for 22 games. The purpose of the project will not be served if it remains closed. I will speak to Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara who holds the sports portfolio” Joshi said adding that 95% progress has been achieved in implementing the project. </p><p>Hubballli-Dharwad bypass road upgradation project could not gain the expected pace due to issues related to land acquisiton. All the issues are resolved now and there is a plan to get the facility inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joshi said.</p>