<p class="bodytext">A group of prominent writers and social activists, under the banner of ‘Jagruta Nagarika Karnataka’, has submitted a formal representation to the state government and the women’s commission, demanding legal action against Hindu right-wing orator Chakravarty Sulibele for his alleged derogatory remarks about Muslim women. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In a letter addressed to the government, the signatories expressed outrage over a viral video circulating on social media, in which Sulibele is purportedly seen making the remarks. The group alleged that “the speech is not only in poor taste but also a direct assault on the dignity of women and a blatant violation of civilised societal norms.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Prof S G Siddaramaiah stated that Sulibele’s rhetoric goes beyond personal opinion, accusing him of “spreading naked lies to incite hatred against the community.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">“It is imperative for all conscious citizens, especially women, to raise their voice against such uncivilised behaviour. These remarks are provocative and aimed at creating communal disharmony,” he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Veteran writer K Marulasiddappa also condemned the statements, describing them as “deplorable”. He further suggested that organisations claiming to be proponents of Indian culture should introspect and address the conduct of such speakers who lower the standard of public discourse. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The collective, which includes G Ramakrishna, Vijaya, Mavalli Shankar, and Banjagere Jayaprakash, urged the government to initiate immediate legal proceedings and called upon the women’s commission to take suo motu cognizance of the matter and register a case against Sulibele for outraging the modesty and dignity of women. </p>