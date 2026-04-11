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Karnataka: Action sought against Chakravarty Sulibele over ‘derogatory’ remarks

In a letter addressed to the government, the signatories expressed outrage over a viral video circulating on social media, in which Sulibele is purportedly seen making the remarks.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 22:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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