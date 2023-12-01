Karnataka administrative reforms: Of 3,630 suggestions, only 350 acted upon

Two years following the constitution of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 (KARC-2) and with the commission submitting six reports so far, various government departments have implemented hardly 10 per cent of the commission’s recommendations.
Of a total of 3,630 recommendations, only 350 have either been implemented or are under implementation, as per the information provided by the Commission.
The KARC-2 was constituted in 2021 during the previous BJP government regime.
Speaking to DH, former chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar who heads the Commission said that to encourage departments to implement the recommendations, the Commission had requested the chief secretary to conduct a review in the monthly meeting of all the secretaries.
Also, the other predominant issue was that many departments had failed to upload the status of the implementation of recommendations on the portal created for the purpose, he added.
As per information available with the commission, some of the major recommendations implemented by various departments include creating a revenue commissionerate, merging the department of public enterprises with the finance department, recognising Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) as birth and death registration officers, empowering sub-registrars to declare null and void registrations made on the basis of fake documents, among others.
Among its major recommendations thus far, the Commission had asked the government to ban private medical practice by government doctors of all departments, linking birth and deaths to ration card database with automatic updating of the ration card family members list, making RTOs paperless for citizen services, providing additional land compensation in cases where timely compensation has not been released, etc.
Some government officials said the implementation of the recommendations also depend on their nature.
“For instance, some recommendations require us to make legal modifications. Few others require a systemic change. These take time,” a senior IAS officer told DH.
The official also added that the commission had given relevant suggestions to departments by doing in-depth research about each department’s requirement and shortcomings.