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Karnataka agricultural body orders eviction of firm linked to JD(S) leader violations

The order, issued on April 10, directs the firm to vacate the premises within 45 days
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:55 IST
Karnataka NewsB M Farooq

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