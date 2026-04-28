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Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission chief bats for all-nutrient second green revolution

Dalwai says mindset change needed among policy makers, industrialists, farmers
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Visitors look at equipment on display at 'Incomex-2026' industry and trade exhibition being held in Hubballi.

Visitors look at equipment on display at 'Incomex-2026' industry and trade exhibition being held in Hubballi.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 28 April 2026, 09:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAgriculture Industry

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