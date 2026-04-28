Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission chief bats for all-nutrient second green revolution

<p>Hubballi: Observing that having proper crop geometry and land use policy are the main challenges for the agriculture sector in India, Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission Chairman Ashok Dalwai opined that a second green revolution should take place in the 21st century.</p><p>He said that crops with all required nutrients rather than mere carbohydrates should be grown utilising minimum resources, along with increasing farmers’ income.</p><p>“It is the time for change in agriculture also. Climate change has brought more pest attacks and diseases. More production of crops with all nutrients required using less resources."</p>.Bengaluru must transform from IT hub to Agri-Tech capital: CM Siddaramaiah .<p>“Agricultural research has a challenge to develop new and sustainable breeds that have nutrients that desi breeds have. Farmers would produce good quality produces if proper technology is given to them,” he said.</p><p>Delivering the keynote address at a session on ‘North Karnataka sustaining agriculture and food producing potential’ on the third day of ‘Incomex-2026’ industry and trade exhibition on Monday, he stressed the need for a mindset change among industrialists, policy makers and farmers to achieve more sustainable, widespread, organic and futuristic agricultural growth.</p><p>Highlighting that agriculture is the foundation for industry and commerce, Dalwai said India has achieved food safety and it has to retain that for future population also.</p><p>Though the production of grains with carbohydrates like wheat and rice is sufficient, products like pulses with other nutrients need attention, to tackle hidden hunger. Yield also has to be increased, without relying much on fossil fuel and by judiciously using water, he observed. </p><p>“Along with a second green revolution, agricultural income revolution should also take place, as our farmers are financially weak. Agriculture should generate more income, and bio-economy should be given focus. Promoting byproducts like ethanol also helps farmers. Only 20 per cent of agricultural produces are processed, and that should increase,” Dalwai said.</p><p>For data-driven agriculture and better value-addition, farmers and industries should work hand in hand, he added.</p><p><strong>Variety at expo</strong></p><p>From rail coach factories that manufacture 'Vande Bharat' train coaches to local metal fabrication units, 'Incomex-2026' has a wide range of stalls that showcase the manufacturing and service capability of industries at local and national levels.</p>. <p>In around 300 stalls, both large scale industries and MSMEs have showcased their services, also offering a platform for networking between them, and explore mutual business opportunities. Electrical devices, nuts, bolts, conveyors, digital lockers, vehicles, cranes, earth-movers, solar equipment, eco-friendly material, food products and much more are on display.</p><p>Along with businessmen, students from different colleges are also visiting the five-day exhibition which will conclude on April 29 (Thursday).</p>